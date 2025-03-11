https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188443SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Vibrant video of colorful ribbons cascading against a dark background, captured from a low angle, creating a festive and dynamic visual effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 107.02 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 74.2 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 17.62 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare