https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188494SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract 3D geometric shapes floating in space, captured from a low-angle. The video style is futuristic with a deep blue gradient background. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 18.61 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.67 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.42 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare