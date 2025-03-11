https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188532SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Vibrant market scene at a beach, captured from a low-angle, showcasing colorful stalls and people. Ideal for a travel video highlighting local culture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.61 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.78 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare