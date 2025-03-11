https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188582SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Business professional in a suit discusses documents at a table. Medium close-up angle, capturing a serious tone. Ideal for a corporate video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 20.09 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.07 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.9 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.08 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare