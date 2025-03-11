https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188682SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up video shot of a lush green plant on a wooden table, with a soft-focus background of a gray sofa, creating a serene, natural ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.87 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.5 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare