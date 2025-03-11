https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188703SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Silhouette of a person by a lake at sunset, with a wide-angle view capturing the serene landscape. Ideal for a peaceful nature video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 47.19 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 23.91 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.32 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare