https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188709SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Overhead angle of a rustic Italian meal with spaghetti, bread, and wine, styled for a cozy dining video. Warm, inviting ambiance with natural textures.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.94 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.61 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.76 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare