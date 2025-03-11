https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188719SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a historic cityscape with golden domes and ancient architecture, showcasing a panoramic view from above.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 64.1 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 35.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.41 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare