rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188727
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A wide-angle shot captures a grand cathedral interior with vibrant stained glass windows, evoking a serene, spiritual video ambiance.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.4 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.42 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.38 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.03 MB

View personal and business license