https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188739SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A warm, intimate dinner scene captured from a slightly elevated angle, featuring friends sharing a meal. Perfect for a cozy, lifestyle video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 20.18 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 9.75 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.22 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare