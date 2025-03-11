https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188807SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cosmic heart-shaped nebula with electric blue lightning and planets, captured from a top-down angle, perfect for a sci-fi video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.61 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.6 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare