https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188818SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of champagne being poured into a glass, capturing bubbles and foam, with a bokeh background creating a festive atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 44.39 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 24.95 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.51 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare