https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188838SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dynamic video concept of floating blue cubes with a swirling particle effect, captured from a low-angle perspective for a futuristic style. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 71.08 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 41.72 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 7.51 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare