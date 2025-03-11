https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188849SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Video concept with a top-down angle capturing vibrant butterflies in flight against a soft blue background, creating a serene, dreamy atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 41.12 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.59 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.92 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare