https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188856SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Top-down view of colorful bubbles on a pink background, creating a playful, abstract style. Ideal for a creative video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.37 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.45 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.86 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare