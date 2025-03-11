https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188877SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video concept featuring a low-angle view of a blue sky framed by fluffy clouds, capturing a peaceful, expansive atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.86 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.79 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.31 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare