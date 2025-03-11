https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188904SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dynamic video of vibrant, electric energy patterns in neon colors, captured from a top-down angle against a starry backdrop, creating a cosmic feel. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 83.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 48.57 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.82 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare