https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17188952SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A dreamy night scene video with a low-angle view of a glowing star hanging over a field of lights, set against a large, detailed moon in the sky. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.09 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.9 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare