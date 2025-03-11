https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189031SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Dramatic upward angle captures fluffy clouds against a starry night sky, creating a surreal, dreamlike video scene with a celestial vibe. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 31.34 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 16.21 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.28 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare