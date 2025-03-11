https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189051SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Dynamic low-angle shot of a soccer player kicking a ball in a stadium, capturing motion and energy, ideal for a sports video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.35 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.12 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare