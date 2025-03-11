https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189145SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264LoopVideo concept of money raining from the sky against a bright blue backdrop. Low-angle shot capturing floating bills, evoking abundance and prosperity. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.12 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.52 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare