https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189369SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Overhead shot of a starfish on sandy ocean floor with sunlight patterns. Captures serene, tropical vibes, ideal for a relaxing video scene. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 75.53 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 40.26 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.08 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare