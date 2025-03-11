https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189370SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A smiling couple poses in front of suburban homes, captured at eye level. The style is casual and candid, suitable for a lifestyle video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.93 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.18 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare