https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189418SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Aerial view of a tropical beach with palm trees lining the shore, capturing the serene waves. Perfect for a relaxing travel video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.21 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare