https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189463SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264LoopDynamic video concept with a swirling galaxy of sparkling lights, captured from a wide-angle perspective, creating a sense of cosmic motion.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.88 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.73 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.03 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.91 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare