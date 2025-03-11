https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189685SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSProRes 444Young Indian female student animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 638.37 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 6.3 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.32 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.57 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 809.94 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 6.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare