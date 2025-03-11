rawpixel
Lava fountaining on Mauna Loa's northeast rift zone in Hawaii. Video capturing lava fountaining from a fissure vent heights of 20-25 meters (65-82 feet).

Original public domain video from United States Geological Survey

