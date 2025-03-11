rawpixel
Space Monkeys Meet Press After Missile Mission. Cape Canaveral flight of 2 monkeys Baker and Able in a test of nose cone re-entry, night launch video of the rocket, capsule fished from waters of Caribbean. Florida, United States - 1959.

