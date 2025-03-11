https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189717SaveSaveVideo Info4:3029.97 FPSH.264Roosevelt Warns of Danger to U.S. If Nazis Win War. Video of President Roosevelt declaring the U.S. must aid Britain, warning that an Axis victory would endanger the Americas. He urged the nation to become the "arsenal of democracy" to supply England with arms. Washington, DC, United States - December 31, 1940.Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 188.67 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare