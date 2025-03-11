rawpixel
Roosevelt Warns of Danger to U.S. If Nazis Win War. Video of President Roosevelt declaring the U.S. must aid Britain, warning that an Axis victory would endanger the Americas. He urged the nation to become the "arsenal of democracy" to supply England with arms. Washington, DC, United States - December 31, 1940.

