Stratosphere Balloon Falls. Remarkable scenes at Soldier Field as Lt. T. G. W. Settle, USN, launches his high-altitude flight, ending in chaos when a leaky valve causes the balloon to crash in a nearby rail yard. Illinois, United States - 1933.