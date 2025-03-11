https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189722SaveSaveVideo Info1:1829.97 FPSH.264Kennedy on Telstar: Europe Sees News Conference. Ground station dish for Telstar at Cornwall, interior, JFK press conference, JFK speaking about the satellite; animations of satellite transmitting. Washington, D.C., United States - July 23, 1962. Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 57.17 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare