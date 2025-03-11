https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189733SaveSaveVideo Info0:1930 FPSH.264Video of Inyo Hotshot crew member conducting firing operations using a drip torch during the Antelope Prescribed Burn on the Mammoth Ranger District, Inyo National Forest. California, United States - June 22, 2023.Original public domain video from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoVideoOriginal 1920 x 1080 px | MOV | 122.47 MBView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare