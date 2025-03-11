https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189735SaveSaveVideo Info26:2729.97 FPSH.264World at War (Part 1). Footage events leading up to Pearl Harbor. Hitler races through Western Europe until only England stands, while the Japanese enter China. Italy joins the Axis and Hitler turns eastward and opens the 2nd front with the USSR - 1942.Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 1.56 GBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare