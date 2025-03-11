rawpixel
34:46
59.94 FPS
H.264

John F. Kennedy Speech at Rice University Stadium. Kennedy declared the United States nation's space effort of sending a man to the moon, "We choose to go to the Moon". Texas, United States - September 12, 1962.5

Original public domain video from Internet Archive

