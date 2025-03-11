https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189736SaveSaveVideo Info34:4659.94 FPSH.264John F. Kennedy Speech at Rice University Stadium. Kennedy declared the United States nation's space effort of sending a man to the moon, "We choose to go to the Moon". Texas, United States - September 12, 1962.5Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 1280 x 720 px | MOV | 5.72 GBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare