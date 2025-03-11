rawpixel
Video of Fissure 3 erupting on Mauna Loa's Northeast Rift Zone in Hawaii during the morning of December 1, 2022. Fissure 3 remained the dominant of the two erupting fissures.

Original public domain video from United States Geological Survey

