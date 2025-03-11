https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189778SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A heartwarming video still of a doctor and child smiling at each other. Captured from a side angle, the scene exudes warmth and trust in a clinical setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.29 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare