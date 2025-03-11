https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189785SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A majestic pink dragon perched on a rocky cliff under a blue sky, captured from a low-angle shot, resembling a fantasy video game scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.61 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.32 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.12 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare