https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189936SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A divine figure walks towards a bright light in the clouds, captured from a low-angle. The video evokes a spiritual, ethereal atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare