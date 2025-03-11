https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189950SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of golden wheat fields under a bright blue sky with fluffy clouds, capturing a serene and vast rural landscape. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.74 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.28 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1010.22 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.57 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare