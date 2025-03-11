https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189956SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A warm, candid video scene of two elderly women smiling, captured from a side angle, emphasizing a sense of companionship and care.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.1 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.3 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare