https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189960SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Futuristic video concept showing a robotic hand interacting with a digital interface. Side angle highlights advanced technology and innovation.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.64 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare