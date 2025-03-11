rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189991
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A warm, close-up video shot of a smiling parent and child in front of a school bus, capturing a joyful, candid moment from a low angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.89 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.02 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.79 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.78 MB

View personal and business license