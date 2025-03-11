https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190003SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A joyful elderly woman in red sunglasses smiles in a convertible. Low-angle shot captures a sunny, carefree vibe, perfect for a travel video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.24 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.45 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.91 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare