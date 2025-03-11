https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190148SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a gavel and open book on a wooden table, with a blurred background of law books, conveying justice and law concepts. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.44 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 661.53 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.09 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare