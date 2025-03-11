rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190151
Save
Video Info
0:11
30 FPS
H.264
Loop

3D animated orange character with a playful pose, wide smile, and open arms. Front-facing camera angle. Ideal for a fun, engaging video concept.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.18 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.28 MB
  • SD
    480 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.13 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 480 px | GIF | 9.12 MB

View personal and business license