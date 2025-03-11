https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190159SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a classic alarm clock on a table, shot from a side angle. The background fades from black to orange, creating a dramatic contrast.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.86 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 666.63 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare