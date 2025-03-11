https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190164SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A vintage alarm clock on a table, captured in a video with a straight-on angle, highlighting its classic design against a muted background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 3 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 1.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 185.17 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare