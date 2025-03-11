rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190198
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A surreal video concept showing a figure meditating on a green sphere, set against a swirling cosmic background. Top-down camera angle enhances depth.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 62.06 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.71 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.52 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.27 MB

View personal and business license