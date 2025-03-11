https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190217SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A tranquil waterfall in a lush jungle, captured from a low angle. Sunlight filters through foliage, creating a serene, cinematic video scene. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.63 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare