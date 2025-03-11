rawpixel
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264
Loop

A surreal, cosmic-themed heart floats in space, viewed from a front angle. The video style blends anatomy with a galaxy, creating a mystical effect. Live mobile wallpaper.

Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 47.08 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.54 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.4 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.6 MB

